Lyric Opera holding drive-through performances inside Millennium Garages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opera lovers in Chicago are in for a treat beginning Wednesday night.The Lyric Opera is teaming up with Millennium Garages to offer a "Drive-Through Opera" performance.This unique event will allow guests stay inside their cars and drive from scene to scene for a series of live performances, videos and installations in the Millennium Lakeside Parking Garage.All cars need to have a working radio to hear the performances, which will be on several channels.Wednesday's performance of "Twilight: Gods" starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs on Friday and Sunday as well. Tickets for all three performances are sold out.