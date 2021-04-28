Arts & Entertainment

Lyric Opera holding drive-through performances inside Millennium Garages

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opera lovers in Chicago are in for a treat beginning Wednesday night.

The Lyric Opera is teaming up with Millennium Garages to offer a "Drive-Through Opera" performance.

This unique event will allow guests stay inside their cars and drive from scene to scene for a series of live performances, videos and installations in the Millennium Lakeside Parking Garage.

All cars need to have a working radio to hear the performances, which will be on several channels.

Wednesday's performance of "Twilight: Gods" starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs on Friday and Sunday as well. Tickets for all three performances are sold out.
