Group of robbers break into Michigan Avenue MAC makeup store, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, August 12, 2023 4:12PM

CHICAGO -- The Mac cosmetics store on the Magnificent Mile in the Loop was robbed Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., a group of robbers smashed through the glass door of the store in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue before stealing merchandise and fleeing, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported. Police were investigating.

