Actor Macaulay Caulkin shares face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' inspired mask

SAN FRANCISCO -- The star of the hit "Home Alone" movies is encouraging you to wear a face covering with a unique mask of his own.
Macaulay Culkin shared this picture to Instagram of him wearing a mask designed with the iconic 'Home Alone' scream.
He has more than one million followers on the platform.
Caulkin played Kevin McAllister, the little boy who was left home alone in the 1990s cult classic movies.
The plot of the holiday-themed series revolves around a child left at home at the holidays, who is then confronted with criminals.
In 1990, the original film held the No. 1 spot at the box office for 12 weekends in a row and grossed $286 million, according to Forbes.
Caulkin is joining the likes of Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson in using his celebrity platform to encourage public health.
"Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self," the actor wrote, "Don't forget to wear your masks, kids."
