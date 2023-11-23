Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt New York City Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the scene where pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NEW YORK CITY -- It wasn't just the floats that caught the crowd's attention at the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- a protest broke out.

Pro-Palestinian protesters paused the parade on Sixth Avenue around 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

About 30 protesters were protesting along Sixth Avenue when a handful jumped the barricades, ran into street and apparently glued themselves to Sixth Avenue.

The people were taken into custody and removed by the NYPD.

The parade continued around the police activity.

In 2014, seven people were arrested along the parade route as they protested the court's decision not to indict a police officer in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Ferguson, Missouri.

Meanwhile, beloved characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants took to the skies while bands marched along the streets below to usher in the holiday season.

The parade started on Manhattan's Upper West Side and made its way alongside Central Park in front of big crowds and a national television audience before ending up in front of Macy's flagship store on 34th Street.

Among the big names performing is Cher, who just released her first Christmas album. The Oscar-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner has a prime spot - performing just before the arrival of Santa Claus, which marks the end of the parade.

Other celebrities and musical groups taking part include Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke. The parade also includes performances from the casts of some Broadway shows.

New balloons debuting this year include Leo the lizard, a character from a Netflix film, who is more than 40 feet (12.5 meters) tall, as well as ones that have been there before - like SpongeBob, coming in at 44 feet (13.4 meters).

Some characters, like Snoopy, have been in the parade for many years, but this year's balloon is a new Beagle Scout Snoopy version - celebrating the 50th anniversary of his first appearance in the Peanuts comics.

This year is the 97th time the parade has been held since 1924.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.