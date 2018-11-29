Maddox Ritch: Autopsy report says 6-year-old missing for 5 days likely drowned

EMBED </>More Videos

The autopsy report for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch says the boy likely drowned, but the report admits its findings are not conclusive.

GASTONIA, N.C. --
The autopsy report for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch says the boy likely drowned, but the report admits its findings are not conclusive.

Ritch, who was autistic and nonverbal, went missing in September during a trip to Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia with his father and another unidentified adult. Ritch's body was found five days later.

An autopsy on Ritch was completed Sept. 28. The toxicology report was completed Oct. 9. ABC News obtained both reports on Nov. 29.

The toxicology report found nothing unusual in the boy's system. The autopsy found no evidence to suggest the boy was intentionally killed.

"The exam itself cannot be conclusive," the report summary reads.

The medical examiner said the finding are "not inconsistent with drowning," and "in conjunction with investigative information at this time, which gives no indication other than an accidental drowning, it seems reasonable to conclude that the likely cause of death is drowning."

Ads
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningautismu.s. & worldmissing boymissing childrenNorth Carolina
Related
Body found in NC confirmed to be Maddox Ritch, missing 6-year-old
Body believed to be missing boy with autism found in Gastonia, NC
Boy with autism missing after park trip with father
Top Stories
Windows covered up at Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office
Falling ice shatters car window, some Loop streets closed
Police warn of more North Side robberies involving women posing as ride-share drivers
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
AG Madigan: There are more abusive priests than dioceses disclosed
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress regarding Russia investigation
Show More
Brother charged in Colts Neck, NJ family murders
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Fla. woman allegedly pulls knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart
Suicide, drug overdoses, push down US life expectancy
6 killed, including 4 children, in Logansport, Ind. fire ID'd
More News