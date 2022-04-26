Politics

Rep. Madison Cawthorn caught bringing loaded gun through airport security

EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Ukraine president 'thug'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.

This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnchouse of representativescongress
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Man seen leading over 70-mile Chicago car chase ID'd, charged: ISP
Lollapalooza releases daily lineup ahead of single-day ticket sales
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Man stabbed, robbed on CTA Red Line train on North Side, police say
120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
Illinois reports 2,509 new cases, 3 deaths
Show More
Actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Woman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phone
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News