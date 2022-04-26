Rep. Madison Cawthorn caught bringing loaded gun through airport security

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.
This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
