Department store looted by large group on Mag Mile: police

CHICAGO -- A large group looted a department store Friday on the Magnificent Mile.

The group, estimated to be between 50 and 80 people, broke out the front display windows of the store at 11:51 p.m. in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Bloomingdale's is located in that block at 900 N. Michigan, however, damage could be seen at the Salvatore Ferragamo store.

An unknown number of people entered the store and took merchandise, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
