Suspect in custody after woman critically wounded in Magnificent Mile attack: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A suspect is in custody in an attack Monday afternoon in Streeterville that left a woman critically wounded.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, the woman was in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when a male threw an object at her head, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was initially reported in critical condition, police said.

The male was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)