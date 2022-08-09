Man stole $56K in watches on Magnificent Mile before Mother Hubbard's hammer attack: CPD

CHICAGO -- A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard's bar in River North.

Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was caught on surveillance video using bolt cutters to snip the lock of an antique glass case at the high-end shop at 750 N. Michigan Ave. on July 26, according to Chicago police and Cook County court records.

Later that day, he went to Mother Hubbard's at 5 W. Hubbard St. and an employee there identified him as the person who pepper-sprayed him and hit him in the face with a claw hammer on June 16, according to court records.

The employee suffered a concussion and required 13 stitches to his forehead, records show. Strozier was arrested and charged with the attack, then released from Cook County Jail on July 29 after putting up a $2,000 deposit.

He was arrested again on Monday in River North in the theft case and was expected in bond court on Tuesday, police said. He was previously convicted of a felony count of retail theft in 2016 and sentenced to two years of probation.

