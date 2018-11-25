Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits western Iran; 200 injured

At least 200 people were injured in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck near the border with Iraq, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.Sunday's quake in the western part of the country was about 6 miles deep, the US Geological Survey said.Buildings were damaged in various rural areas in SarPol-e zahab and Qasr-e-Shirin, causing walls of some homes to fall, says Fars.Tremors could be felt as far away as Baghdad. Social media users in the Iraqi capital uploaded videos of furniture moving and chandeliers swinging.The quake was about 12 miles from Sarpol Zahab, Kermanshah province, the USGS said.Iran sits on a major fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian plates and has had many earthquakes.