election

3 Illinois Republicans file lawsuit targeting post-election count of mail-in ballots

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago early voting delayed again due to ballot changes

CHICAGO -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday by three Illinois Republicans argues that the state should not count mail-in ballots that arrive after the date of an election.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The suit was filed in federal court in Chicago on behalf of Rep. Michael Bost from Carbondale, a state GOP committeeperson Laura Pollastrini and Susan Sweeney who was one of the state's Republican presidential electors in 2020.

A spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections said Thursday that it does not comment on pending litigation.

RELATED: Chicago early voting delayed again; downtown supersite to now open to May 31

The suit asks a judge to prevent election authorities from counting mail-in ballots that arrive in the days following in-person voting, arguing that a ballot "is not a legal vote unless it is received by Election Day."

Illinois law directs local election authorities to count ballots postmarked by the date of an election and received within two weeks of the election.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoillinoisballot measurelawsuitelectionabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Republican candidates for Illinois governor face off in 2 forums
CTU elects Stacy Davis Gates as new president
Illinois Secretary of State Democratic candidates square off in forum
TOP STORIES
Chicago moves to CDC's high risk level, along with several counties
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Mom of unarmed 13-year-old shot by CPD says teen may be paralyzed
CPD cop accused of falsely arresting woman cleaning up looted store
2 charged in Skokie murder, attempted murder of 2 young boys
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
New low-cost airline begins service at Midway
Show More
Questions about tactical response to Uvalde school shooting
Mom scoops up toddler as she chases bear in backyard
Whitney Young High School principal retires after 27 years
School installs alarm to alert campus to active intruder situations
Chicago Weather: Rainy
More TOP STORIES News