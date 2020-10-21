2020 presidential election

Chicago woman's early voting mail-in ballot delivered to wrong location

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman's mail-in ballot was delivered to the wrong location.

The ballot was delivered to the Orthopedic Center of Illinois in Springfield and not the city's Board of Elections, where it was meant to be delivered.

RELATED: Illinois mail-in ballot requests to vote by mail for 2020 election shatter records



The address on the ballot exists in Chicago and Springfield, but that is not the address for the medical office where it was delivered.

Illinois Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich says it is a mystery to him how this happened.

"We have never had that happen before. Put it back in the possession of the postal service. You don't have to contact the election authority," Dietrich said.

The orthopedic center says they contacted the Springfield postmaster and the Chicago Board of Elections but received no response.

ABC7's affiliate in Springfield, WICS, reached out to the post office but did not get a response. The Chicago Board of Elections said a new vote-by-mail ballot has been sent to the woman and the previous ballot should be destroyed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagovoting2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foxx faces challenges from O'Brien, Dennehy in state's attorney race
Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance, says she's not feeling well
Meet the Candidates in Illinois' 2020 election
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions tightened on south, west suburbs
Small plane crashes in Ford Heights, 1 injured
5 states added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Mercy Hospital's slated closure among wave of medical centers vanishing from Chicago area
Video shows rare sight of bear singing at Yosemite National Park
Foxx faces challenges from O'Brien, Dennehy in state's attorney race
Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
Tax records show Trump maintains Chinese bank account, NYT reports
10 drug-induced robberies allegedly tied to Wis. women arrested in River North
'COVID fatigue' blamed for second surge in coronavirus cases
Northwestern football returns, Evanston mayor concerned about large gatherings
DOJ grants $4M to address Illinois DNA backlog
More TOP STORIES News