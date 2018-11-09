NEW YORK --The man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump has been indicted on 30 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and interstate transport of explosives.
Cesar Sayoc, who was transferred from federal custody in Florida to New York last week, faces life in prison if convicted.
Sayoc has been accused of sending improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets in a scare that heightened tensions before the crucial midterm elections Tuesday. None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured in the pipe bomb scare.
He was arrested outside a South Florida auto parts store. He was living in a van covered with stickers of Trump and showing images of some of the president's opponents with red crosshairs over their faces.
Sayoc also faces five federal charges in connection with devices recovered in Florida.
Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Baumgartel declined to comment after a hearing in New York earlier this week, in which Sayoc presented himself as polite and soft-spoken and responded "Yes, sir" to questions from the judge. He wore navy blue jail scrubs and a gray pony tail.
At one point during the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Sayoc told U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger that he understood his rights "100 percent." He appeared taken aback, however, when Lehrburger noted that Sayoc is charged with assaulting federal officials, among other counts.
His lawyers decided not to seek his release on bail after prosecutors released a letter outlining more evidence against him, including DNA linking him to 10 of the explosive devices and fingerprints on two of them.
Other evidence includes online searches Sayoc did on his laptop and cellphone for addresses and photos of some of his intended targets, which included former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Packages were also mailed to CNN in New York and Atlanta.
Sayoc is scheduled to return to federal court Monday for a preliminary hearing.
While Sayoc's attorneys have not commented on his mental health, his mother wrote a letter to ABC News saying he has suffered from mental illness for years.