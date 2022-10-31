Maine South High School football player honored for hosting blood drives with American Red Cross

A Maine South High School football player is being honored for his work hosting American Red Cross blood drives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What a high school football player did off the field is making Chicago Proud.

Noah Collins is being honored for his work hosting blood drives with the American Red Cross. Now, he's picking up an award from the "making a difference on and off the field" campaign by Buddy's Helpers.

Noah stepped out of class at Maine South High school to chat with ABC7 .

Noah started doing this five years ago. He talked about how he got started and what happened in 2020, when everything was shut down. He also offered advice for young people who want to get involved and make a positive impact.