Maine South High School teachers surprise hundreds of seniors with special graduation signs

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- With extended stay-at-home orders and graduations on hold, one northwest suburban teacher is putting on a cap and gown to make sure the class of 2020 gets its due.Kathleen Durkin, a teacher and coach at Maine South High School, delivered a special congratulations to hundreds of seniors, with the help of her colleagues.On Friday, she brought signs to this year's graduates to celebrate and honor them."I just wanted them to feel special even if it was just for 5 minutes of their day," Durkin said.Senior student athletes Amy and Libby Strotman now have some signage outside their home."It's also nice to know that when people walk by our house, they know that a senior lives in our house, actually two, because we have two signs out front," said Amy Strotman.The twins expressed gratitude to the dozens of teachers and staff who delivered the signs."I know with the 75 of them who signed up, they just wanted to show us in some way that they could, that they're still thinking about us and that they care about us," Strotman said.Durkin is also a parent of a senior, and knows how hard things can be right now."As a parent, you know it's sad knowing your child isn't getting those memories, so you're trying to keep them positive in any way you can," she said.