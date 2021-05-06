Maine South High School investigating photo re-enacting George Floyd's murder

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban high school is investigating an image circulating on social media that shows two young men recreating the murder of George Floyd.Maine South High School was alerted to the photo Wednesday night and believes at least one student connected to the school was involved in its creation.In an email to parents and staff, the principal writes that Maine South "denounces acts and images of hate and racism, and recognizes that this has caused harm to our school community."He said the administrative staff "will take all necessary and appropriate actions to the full extent" of its authority.