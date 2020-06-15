Indiana Reopening: Casinos welcome back gamblers Monday

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Most casinos in Indiana are reopening Monday morning and they have prepared new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19All guests will go through a screening process when they arrive, including a temperature check.Inside, around every other slot machine and sports book kiosk will be turned off to help enforce social distancing. Employees will all be in masks and you won't be able to get a drink on the casino floor.Most of Indiana's 13 state-regulated casinos to reopen Monday. In northwest Indiana alone, that could help more than 5,000 workers who reportedly lost their jobs when the pandemic shut business down earlier this year.Indiana has racked up nearly $200 million in tax revenue losses as a result of the closures.Cynthia Staras was first in line Monday morning at Majestic Star Casino and eager to play the slots again."They are going to check everybody's temperature, give you some kind of healthcare kit or something, I don't know what that is yet, but they are doing their part to keep everybody safe but everybody else has to do their part."In addition to casinos opening, the state gaming commission is also allowing charity gaming to resume Monday, which means activities like church bingo are back as well.The Majestic Star Casino in Gary isn't the only Chicago area casino opening Monday. The Hammond Horseshoe also opened at 6 a.m.