Major delays on Metra's UP-N line after train hits pedestrian, railway says

Metra is warning of extensive delays Friday evening on the Union Pacific North line to Highland Park after a train struck a pedestrian.Express train 337 is currently stopped near Davis Street in Evanston after hitting a pedestrian, Metra said.The railway anticipates major delays both north and southbound on the UP-N line.Metra said emergency responders and the coroner are at the scene.Evanston fire officials ask residents to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.The duration of the delay is unknown, Metra officials said.