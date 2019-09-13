Metra train strikes truck, derails near Wrightwood station; major delays expected

CHICAGO -- No injuries were reported after a Metra train crashed into a semitrailer Friday afternoon in a Southwest Side rail yard.
The crash involved Metra SouthWest Service inbound train no. 830, which was traveling from Orland Park to Union Station, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.
The train struck a semi about 3:20 p.m. inside a Norfolk Southern yard just north of the Wrightwood station, between 75th and 79th streets, Gillis said.
The train experienced a minor derailment, and the passengers of the train were expected to evacuate, Gillis said.
Extensive delays were anticipated, Metra said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
