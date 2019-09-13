Metra train strikes truck, derails near Wrightwood station; major delays expected

CHICAGO -- No injuries were reported after a Metra train crashed into a semitrailer Friday afternoon in a Southwest Side rail yard.The crash involved Metra SouthWest Service inbound train no. 830, which was traveling from Orland Park to Union Station, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.The train struck a semi about 3:20 p.m. inside a Norfolk Southern yard just north of the Wrightwood station, between 75th and 79th streets, Gillis said.The train experienced a minor derailment, and the passengers of the train were expected to evacuate, Gillis said.Extensive delays were anticipated, Metra said.