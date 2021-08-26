making a murderer

Steven Avery Update: 'Making a Murderer' subject asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to take case

EMBED <>More Videos

'Making a Murderer': Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find Teresa Halbach's 'real killer'

MADISON, Wis. -- "Making a Murderer" subject Steven Avery has appealed his latest unanimous legal defeat, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case.

Avery, 59, filed the request Wednesday, his attorney Kathleen Zellner said Thursday.

RELATED: 'Making a Murderer' Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.

A unanimous Wisconsin appeals court in July rejected Avery's request to hold a hearing on new evidence that he wanted to present for a new trial.

Avery has been fighting unsuccessfully for years to have his conviction overturned. His latest appeal asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review three issues: failure to disclose evidence, the destruction of bone fragments and ineffective assistance of counsel.

RELATED: Wisconsin governor rejects 'Making a Murderer' pardon bid for Brendan Dassey

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is not required to take the case. If it does agree to hear it, the court would likely schedule oral arguments at a later date and issue a ruling months from now.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmurdermaking a murdererwoman killedsteven averyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MAKING A MURDERER
'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey denied pardon request
Kim Kardashian tweets support for 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey
Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'
'Making a Murderer' appeal to be heard by full federal court in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Indoor mask mandate Illinois: New COVID policy announced
2 killed in Kankakee shooting near courthouse
IL reports 4,041 COVID cases, 60 deaths
R&B singer R Kelly made victims write fake blackmail letters: witness
Murder suspect fatally by police inside Union Station ID'd
Hammond man convicted in Gary shooting of woman, teen son
Show More
T-shirt company's sales support organizations across Midwest
Woman rescued after driving into Lake Michigan on North Side
ISP demonstrates how license plate-reading cameras will work
CPD warns of supposedly armed suspects stealing Divvy bikes in Loop
Chicago Weather: Humid with storms late Thursday
More TOP STORIES News