making a murderer

Wisconsin governor rejects 'Making a Murderer' pardon bid for Brendan Dassey

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers this week denied a pardon request from Brendan Dassey, who was featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

In a letter, Evers said Dassey hasn't satisfied certain criteria.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West tweets support for 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey

Dassey and his uncle Stephen Avery were convicted of murder in the death of Teresa Halbach.

In 2005, when he was 16, Dassey confessed to authorities that he had helped his uncle rape and murder Halbach. He was convicted of her murder in 2007 and has been serving a life sentence in a Wisconsin prison ever since.

The validity of his confession has been questioned over the years.

RELATED: 'Making a Murderer' Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'

The state Pardon Advisory Board responded to Dassey's request for pardon in a letter dated December 17, saying he was not eligible for a pardon because "it has not been at least five years since you completed your entire sentence for the conviction" and he is required to register as a sex offender.

A letter said the governor is not considering requests for commutation.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmurdermaking a murdereru.s. & world
MAKING A MURDERER
Kim Kardashian tweets support for 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey
Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'
'Making a Murderer' appeal to be heard by full federal court in Chicago
Appellate court takes up Dassey case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thrown into display case during Loop robbery: CPD
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
5 injured, including 3 children, in Lake Shore Drive crash
Last minute shopping? Super Saturday expected to beat out Black Friday crowds
CPS teacher collects over 1,000 gifts for students in Bronzeville
Man shot to death after opening front door of apartment building in Austin ID'd
Teen fatally shot while walking home from work in Little Village to be laid to rest
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very mild Saturday
Top 10 Chicago News Stories of 2019
Mourners pay final respects to Gary's first black mayor
Judge clears way for trial of accused Illinois White Rabbit militia leader
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
More TOP STORIES News