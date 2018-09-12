Male fatally shot by Gary police after allegedly firing at officers

Officers in Gary, Ind., launched an investigation Wednesday morning after a person was killed in a police-involved shooting.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A male who fired shots at police in Gary, Ind., was killed by an officer Wednesday morning, investigators said.

Police responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant home in the 600-block of New Jersey Street.

Officers located the vehicle in the driveway and saw there was a person inside, police said.

When they approached the vehicle, the male inside allegedly fired shots at them. One of the officers fired back, wounding the suspect.

The Gary Fire Department responded to the scene and the male was pronounced dead. The male's identity has not been released.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.
