Male found dead in Lindenhurst home

A death investigation is underway in Lake County after a person was found dead early Tuesday in a home in north suburban Lindenhurst.Lindenhurst police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a possible robbery in the 300-block of Teal Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The 911 caller said someone had been shot.A male was found dead in the single-family home. His identity has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.Lindenhurst police called in the Lake County Major Crime Task Force for assistance.Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.