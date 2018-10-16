Male found dead in Lindenhurst home

(Shutterstock)

LINDENHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
A death investigation is underway in Lake County after a person was found dead early Tuesday in a home in north suburban Lindenhurst.

Lindenhurst police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a possible robbery in the 300-block of Teal Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The 911 caller said someone had been shot.

A male was found dead in the single-family home. His identity has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Lindenhurst police called in the Lake County Major Crime Task Force for assistance.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationrobberyshootingLake County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing Wis. teen may have been spotted in Miami
Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia in Chicago mayoral election
VIDEO: Miles-long backup on northbound I-294 near O'Hare
Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for Lincoln Square taxi driver murder
Mega Millions jackpot at $667M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Amazon delivery driver caught on video peeing in front of home
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in hoarder's home
Show More
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Son accused of stabbing mother to death for not preparing his food
Tennessee mother, 4 children killed in murder-suicide
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to synagogue, stemmed from road rage
More News