Man, 18, expected at bond court after being shot by CPD, charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder

Supt. David Brown @ChiefDavidBrown and Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announce the arrest and charging of Marion Lewis, 18, in the shooting death of 7-yr-old Jaslyn Adams on 4/18, and in the police involved shooting on I-290 on 4/22. @Area4Detectives #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/H56hRKAdtC