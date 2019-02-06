Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham

A young father was shot and killed in his car with his baby boy right in the back seat in south suburban Markham Tuesday night.The 18-year-old and his girlfriend were reportedly waiting in their car when an SUV drove up and someone inside fire more than a dozen shots at the couple.Sean Howard, a spokesperson for the city of Harvey, said the victim is his nephew, Joshua Wright."I've done this a thousand times and had to go and talk to bereaved families, but when it's your nephew, and you get the call, you finally get the gut feeling that everyone else has," Howard said.Wright's girlfriend was also shot in the arm. She is recovering. The couple's baby boy was not hurt.Anyone with information is asked to call police.