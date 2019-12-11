Man, 18, wounded after stray bullet enters bedroom of NW Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man was wounded inside a home on Chicago's Northwest Side after a stray bullet entered the bedroom from a shooting outside Tuesday night, police said.The victim was inside a bedroom of a home in the 5200-block of West Schubert Avenue when at about 9:49 p.m. police said a male suspect fired shots from outside the window.The man was wounded in the back and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition. A source tells ABC7 the teen was laying down to go to sleep at the time of the shooting.Police said the teenager is not known to police and it appears he had nothing to do with the gunshots outside.Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.