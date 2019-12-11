Man, 18, wounded after stray bullet enters bedroom of NW Side home

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man was wounded inside a home on Chicago's Northwest Side after a stray bullet entered the bedroom from a shooting outside Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was inside a bedroom of a home in the 5200-block of West Schubert Avenue when at about 9:49 p.m. police said a male suspect fired shots from outside the window.

The man was wounded in the back and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition. A source tells ABC7 the teen was laying down to go to sleep at the time of the shooting.

Police said the teenager is not known to police and it appears he had nothing to do with the gunshots outside.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocraginchicago shootingchicago crimeteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead after Brainerd apartment fire, 2 injured
3 in custody after shots fired at police during traffic stop in South Shore
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light morning snow south and west Wednesday
2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois
Illinois' tax on car trade-ins is going up in 2020
Show More
Not all Illinois members of Congress are willing to commit on Trump impeachment vote
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
Rangers trade OF Nomar Mazara to White Sox for prospect
More TOP STORIES News