Man, 18, shot in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man was shot Friday evening in a busy part of Chicago's north side.Police said the man was riding in a vehicle when he was shot several times around 7:30 p.m. near North Avenue and Clark Street in Old Town. The victim said he heard shots and then felt pain.The driver of the vehicle then took the victim to Northwestern Hospital.The man was shot in the torso, and had graze wounds on his shoulder and elbow, police said. His is in stable condition.According to police, two persons of interest are being questioned about the shooting.Area detectives are investigating.