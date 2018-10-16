Man, 19, faces murder charge in death of great-grandmother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4488923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was taken into custody Monday morning after an 88-year-old woman was shot to death and another woman was wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his great-grandmother.Letwan Taylor was taken into custody and evaluated at St. Bernard Hospital on Monday after Chicago police say he shot both his great-aunt and great-grandmother inside their Park Manor neighborhood home.On Tuesday, he was charged with one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of attempted first degree murder, both domestic-related.The great-grandmother was identified as 88-year-old Valoria Taylor.According to Chicago police, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 7000 block of South Prairie around 1:30 a.m. Monday.When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman shot in the face in the stairwell of the two-flat home. Still alive, she was rushed to the hospital.On the second floor, the 19-year-old man was barricaded inside the apartment. SWAT was called as police negotiated with the man for hours. He gave himself up without incident around 7:30 a.m.When investigators entered the apartment they found a weapon and Valoria Taylor's body.Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but neighbors say Taylor's great-grandson lived with her and may have had mental health issues.The second woman shot is expected to recover.