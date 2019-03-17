Man, 19, injured in I-57 shooting on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old Urbana man was shot early Saturday while driving on Interstate 57 on Chicago's South Side.The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital in stable condition. His 19-year-old passenger was not injured.No one was in custody Saturday night.The shooting occurred at 1 a.m. near the 111th Street exit.The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, according to the Illinois State Police.The southbound lanes of traffic on I-57 at 111th Street were temporarily shut down for the investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 3:50 a.m.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.