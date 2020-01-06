Man, 19, killed after shooting, crash in Aurora, police say

A man died after being shot and crashing into a fence Sunday night near west Suburban Aurora, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after being shot and crashing into a fence Sunday night near west suburban Aurora, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, around 7:55 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a fence near Dearborn Avenue and Beckwith Street in unincorporated Aurora Township.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the driver had been shot before the crash, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was identified as a 19-year-old man, the sheriff's office said. No further identification was released.

A 20-year-old man was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and was transported to a local Aurora hospital with minor injuries from the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown and no one is in custody.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorakane countycar crashman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
Infant beaten to death in Chicago Lawn: autopsy
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, quiet Monday
Recreational marijuana supply low at some Chicago dispensaries
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from Pa. identified
Show More
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Bears guard Kyle Long, 31, steps away from game after 7 seasons
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Harvey Weinstein due in court as trial set to get underway
'Hamilton' ends Chicago run after over 3 years
More TOP STORIES News