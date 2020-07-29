Man, 19, stabbed after argument outside of Swissotel in Loop, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday morning outside the Swissotel in the Streeterville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 2:50 a.m. two groups of men were arguing on the sidewalk in the 300-block of E. Wacker Drive when the argument turned into a physical altercation and a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen.

The man was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police said they believed the incident was gang-related.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Last Sunday, two people were shot in separate instances outside other hotels in Downtown Chicago, police said.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the upper back while inside a vehicle in the 300-block of Columbus Drive, near the Fairmont Chicago in the Loop.

Police recovered a gun from the scene and have one person in custody.
