Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after a 20-year-old man was shot and critically injured Sunday morning inside a South Shore apartment, Chicago police said.According to police, at about 2:25 a.m. the man was inside an apartment in the 2100-block of East 70th Street when he was shot in the head.He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said he is in critical condition.Police confirmed a man is in custody for a weapons violation, but have not said that man was the shooter.No charges have been found, police said.Multiple shell casings were found on the street and alley, police said.