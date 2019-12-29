Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in custody after a 20-year-old man was shot and critically injured Sunday morning inside a South Shore apartment, Chicago police said.
According to police, at about 2:25 a.m. the man was inside an apartment in the 2100-block of East 70th Street when he was shot in the head.
He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said he is in critical condition.
Police confirmed a man is in custody for a weapons violation, but have not said that man was the shooter.
No charges have been found, police said.
Multiple shell casings were found on the street and alley, police said.
