Man, 20, shot to death in Little Village on Southwest side identified: police

A man who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side has been identified, police said.

CHICAGO -- A man who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side has been identified, police said.

Eduardo A. Garcia, 20, was standing on the street at 11:37 p.m. when someone shot at him from a black sedan in the 2200 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

He was hit multiple times and driven by friends to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m., authorities said.

He lived in Little Village.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagechicago shootingfatal shootingman killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
Punxsutawney Phil says early spring, Woodstock Willie says more winter
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Police: 2 injured, suspect killed in London terror stabbings
Man, 23, critical after Austin gas station shooting: police
Chinatown's Lunar New Year parade will go on despite coronavirus concerns
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Chicago jail detainee found with apparent head trauma dies
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
Illinois residents trek to Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses
More TOP STORIES News