Joliet police shooting leaves man, 20, hurt, witnesses say; JPD provides few details

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police were involved in a shooting Tuesday night, but few details were immediately known about the incident.Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said in a press release that officers were "involved in an officer-involved shooting" in the 800-block of Second Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.The scene has since been turned over to the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force for investigation.Police did not provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.Witnesses said Joliet police shot a 20-year-old man during an arrest.Cell phone video showed officers appearing to offer aid after the incident.A Joliet police officer, after a bank robbery investigation earlier that day.