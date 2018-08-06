A 21-year-old Maywood man remained hospitalized Monday after he was shot in the head while sitting in bed in his family's home.On Monday, Joshua Steele was in the intensive care unit in critical condition after the bizarre shooting. He is somewhat responsive, but still has a bullet lodged in his head, his family said."They're trying to say that his speech, he may never be able to talk again. He's paralyzed on one side but I know my God is a healer," said his mother Kathy Steele.Shots were fired from outside the house just before 1 a.m. Monday on 6th Avenue at Steele's parent's house where he lived with his fiancée and their 6-month-old son.No one was in custody and police said they are still investigating. It was immediately unclear if Steele was the intended target or if it was a case of mistaken identity.The fiancée told police that Joshua Steele was in bed eating snacks on the second floor when gunshots rang out and he slumped over."I heard them in the night. I heard three the other night," said neighbor Helena Foley."This is a nice neighborhood. This is a nice block and we don't have this," said another neighbor, Corea Hodge.The tragedy happened the night before Joshua Steele was to start a new job he'd been trying to get for months."Here it is one of the young people of our church, was just at church yesterday, with his son, with his baby," said the family's pastor, DeAndre Patterson.Meanwhile, family and friends hope for a full recovery. They say there is forgiveness, but pleads for those responsible to turn themselves in."We should love one another not hurt one another and i just pray for you. I pray for the person that did this," said his mother Kathy Steele said.