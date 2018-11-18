Man, 22, fatally shot in West Town

EMBED </>More Videos

Quantis Smith, 22, was fatally shot in Chicago's West Town neigborhood.

CHICAGO --
A man was shot to death late Saturday in the West Town neighborhood.

Officers responded about 11:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of West Huron Street and found 22-year-old Quantis Smith on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A black SUV was seen traveling east from the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

"It saddens me that they took my son from me," Smith's mother wrote on his Facebook page early Sunday. "I want all y'all to be okay. I'm okay. Love you all."

After the shooting, officers marked seven shell casings on the ground.

A resident standing near the crime scene said he remembered years ago when shootings were common in the neighborhood and a nearby intersection was contested gang territory.

The violence mellowed out over the last decade, according to the man who asked to remain unnamed. But that changed recently, he said. Just last Sunday, he woke up at 3 a.m. to the sound of about nine gunshots.

Smith lived in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, the medical examiner's office said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingman shotWest Town
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Gresham
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in Pa. crash
Prisoner hit by vehicle after escaping CPD transport vehicle in South Deering
2 killed, 19 wounded in weekend gun violence
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Chris Watts to be sentenced Monday for killing family
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
3 injured in Dan Ryan crash involving semi-trailer, leaking tanker
Show More
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and cloudy Monday
Girl, 13, missing from Sheridan Park
Parishioner kicked out of South Side church for dressing in drag
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
More News