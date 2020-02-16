Man, 22, pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A pair of Chicago police officers pulled a 22-year-old man out of freezing Lake Michigan waters Saturday near the Gold Coast.

Police and fire crews were dispatched just after 7 a.m. for reports of a person in the water near the 600-block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.



Two SWAT officers who were in the area pulled the man out of the lake near the shoreline, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear how he ended up in the water, police said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the temperature in Chicago was recorded at 19 degrees, with the wind chill factor making it feel like 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

