Man, 22, shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in Logan Square on the North Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the victim was in a vehicle with a 21-year-old woman around 11:47 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Kimball when an unknown male approached him and demanded the vehicle.An "altercation" broke out and the carjacker shot the 22-year-old in the arm, chest and forehead, police said.The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The woman he was with wasn't injured.The Cook County medical examiner's office have not released any further details about the death at this time.The suspect is described as 17 to 24 years old, 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds with a slender build, police said.He fled in a dark-colored van with tinted windows.No arrests have been reported at this time.Area North detectives are investigating.