Man, 22, shot on Far South Side

A man was wounded by gunfire while sitting in an employment agency in Chicago's East Side neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 10500-block of South Ewing at Pronto Staffing Services, Inc. Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the face while sitting in the business after an unknown male offender, described as wearing a white hoodie and face mask, passed the location and fired shots at the victim through the window. A bullet hole was visible in the window of the staffing agency."I'm shocked," said Lou Bufano, who works across the street from the staffing agency. "We heard a loud noise that I didn't take for gunfire at first, but obviously it was."The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital but was going to be transferred to Christ Hospital, police said. His condition has been stabilized.No one is in custody. The shooting prompted a large police response that included SWAT teams, K-9 units, and a CPD helicopter searching from above.