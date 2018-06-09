Man, 24, shot outside Logan Square bar

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting outside a Logan Square bar Saturday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. near the East Room in the 2300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said. The club stays open until 4 a.m.The man was transported to a hospital after being wounded in the arm and stomach.Witnesses told investigators that witnesses told them that the man was standing on the street when shots rang out. A woman who works nearby told ABC7 the man was denied entry into the club. and then got into an argument with a group of people outside.No one is in custody.