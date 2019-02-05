Man, 25, charged in Chicago Ridge crash that killed 15-year-old Amira Nairat

Edward Cruz, 25, of Oak Lawn

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A 25-year-old Oak Lawn man was charged Tuesday in a crash that killed a 15-year-old Richards High School student in Chicago Heights, police said.

Edward Cruz was allegedly was drunk when he fatally struck Amira Nairat just before 8 a.m. Monday as she was walking along Central near 107th. He was arrested several blocks away.
RELATED: Richards High School student fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run

Cruz faces the following charges: aggravated driving under the influence resulting in a death, hit and run involving a death and drunken driving, as well as other traffic violations including operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and failure to give information on a crash, failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

EMBED More News Videos

Amira Nairat, 15, a student at Richards High School was fatally struck Monday morning in Chicago Ridge near her school.



Cruz had a previous charge for driving while intoxicated and was operating a vehicle with a valid license with a pending suspension of his driver's license with the Secretary of State, police said.

In a Facebook post, Richards principal Mike Jacobson said of Nairat: "Amira was a quiet but kind student. She was so dedicated to her studies and the happiness of her classmates. While she was just a freshman, her teachers spent the entire day reflecting on her achievements and the value she added to our school. The entire Bulldog community will feel this loss deeply."

Oak Lawn police said about 10 minutes before the fatal hit-and-run, the driver involved rear-ended another vehicle near 95th Street and Central. The driver kept going, crossed into oncoming traffic and side-swiped another vehicle near 97th Street, before getting involved in the incident near 107th. No one was hurt in the first two incidents, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Amira Nairat, 15, a student at Richards High School was fatally struck Monday morning in Chicago Ridge near her school.



The night before the crash, Cruz was arrested in Merrionette Park for theft for reaching behind a bar to drink from bottles of alcohol. He was arrested and bonded out on 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about Cruz's whereabouts prior to the crash are asked to call the Chicago Ridge Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhit and runhigh schoolChicago RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Tuesday evening
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning in effect overnight
Mysterious Chicago police angle deepens in deadly Yorba Linda plane crash
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Joe Ricketts under fire for controversial emails
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Mokena street signs defaced with swastikas - again
Show More
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Sheridan Correctional Center chaplain honored for 50 years of service
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Naperville near I-88 and Route 59
More News