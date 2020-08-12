Man, 25, charged with first-degree murder after mother killed, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A Chicago man, 25-year-old Edgar Roman, faces multiple charges after striking two people Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run in River North.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man faces multiple charges after striking two people Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run in River North.

25-year-old Edgar Roman has been charged with felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder along with felony counts of filing a false report and leaving the scene of accident, Chicago police said.

According to police, on August 11 around 10:30 p.m. a 55-year-old woman and her daughter were preparing to cross the street in first block of East Hubbard Street, when Roman allegedly struck both women in the intersection.

The 55-year-old was dragged about half a block and died at the scene, police said. The woman's daughter was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Surveillance video from the intersection of State and Hubbard shows an SUV speeding east on Hubbard just minutes before the crash.

Roman was taken into custody Tuesday night, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Wednesday.
