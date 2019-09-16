Man, 25, shot at Bridgeport gas station, police say

CHICAGO -- A 25-year-old man was shot Monday morning in Bridgeport on the South Side, Chicago police said.He was pumping gas about 1 a.m. in the 600 block of West 31st Street when a male approached him and opened fire, police said.The man was hit in the buttocks and groin, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.No arrests have been made. Area Central detectives are investigating.