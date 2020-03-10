Man, 27, charged with felony after allegedly shooting at off-duty officer in Forest Glen on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO -- A 27-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots at an off-duty Chicago police officer Sunday in Forest Glen on the Northwest Side.
Jimmy Fleming was charged with a felony count of attempt first degree murder and misdemeanor attempted theft, Chicago police said.
According to police, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday the officer was heading into work and noticed someone "tampering with a vehicle" in the 5200 block of North Lawler Avenue. He identified himself as a police officer and attempted to intervene, but Fleming allegedly fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.
The officer returned fire and Fleming fled in a waiting car.
He later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital for further treatment.
Fleming was arrested at Stroger Hospital about 11:45 a.m. that day, after he was identified as the person who allegedly fired shots at the off-duty officer, police said.
He is due in court Tuesday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
