Man, 27, shot at Secretary of State facility in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Harvey man was shot Monday afternoon at a Secretary of State facility in south suburban Chicago Heights, police said.

At about 1 p.m., police were called to facility at 570 W. 209th Street where they found the man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound above his left hip.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, police said.

No one was in custody. The victim told police that the shooter was in a dark-colored vehicle.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State, said that the man was waiting outside the facility to take his road test.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chicago Heights Police Department Detective Division at 708-756-6422.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicago heightsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News