Man, 27, shot at Secretary of State facility in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old Harvey man was shot Monday afternoon at a Secretary of State facility in south suburban Chicago Heights, police said.At about 1 p.m., police were called to facility at 570 W. 209th Street where they found the man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound above his left hip.The incident does not appear to be a random act, police said.No one was in custody. The victim told police that the shooter was in a dark-colored vehicle.Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State, said that the man was waiting outside the facility to take his road test.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chicago Heights Police Department Detective Division at 708-756-6422.