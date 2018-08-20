Man, 28, missing from Washington Park; may need medical attention

Michael Wright (Chicago Police)

CHICAGO --
A 28-year-old man was reported missing Monday from the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Michael Wright was last seen Aug. 13 and was missing from the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard, according to Chicago Police.

Wright was described as black, 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, pajama-style pants with a black-and-white checkered pattern and black gym shoes.

He is known to frequent the areas of Roosevelt Road and Canal Street and Navy Pier and may appear in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
