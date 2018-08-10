Man, 28, shot to death in Oakland

CHICAGO --
A man was shot to death Thursday night in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

About 9:25 p.m., three males approached 28-year-old Derric Baltimore in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. He was struck multiple times.

Responding officers found him unresponsive on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He lived in the block.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
