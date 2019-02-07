Man, 28, shot while driving in Old Town

EMBED </>More Videos

A 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound while driving in the Old Town neighborhood early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound while driving in the Old Town neighborhood early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was driving west in the 400-block of West North Avenue at about 12:14 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused transport. Bullet holes were seen in the driver's car.

Police have not said if the shooting was random or targeted.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingChicagoOld Town
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Rain Thursday morning, temps set to plummet
Boy, 16, shot, killed near Dolton high school
Teacher strike at 4 CICS schools enters 3rd day
Toronto serial killer had man tied to bed when he was arrested, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turning to snow Thursday
Driver killed when car crashes, flips after police chase in Hammond
Bulls get Otto Porter Jr. from Wizards for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago
Show More
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run laid to rest, suspect appears in court
Yorba Linda plane crash: 4 victims killed inside home ID'd
Woman gives birth on CTA bus in Chicago
15 minute high-intensity workout can make you healthier
More News