Man, 28, shot while driving in Old Town

A 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound while driving in the Old Town neighborhood early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The victim was driving west in the 400-block of West North Avenue at about 12:14 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused transport. Bullet holes were seen in the driver's car.Police have not said if the shooting was random or targeted.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.