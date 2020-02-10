34-year-old man, 3 teen boys charged with murder in shooting of Park Manor store owner

CHICAGO -- A 34-year-old man and three teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery Friday left a store clerk in Park Manor dead.The boys, 13, 15 and 17, were charged as juveniles and are not being named, Chicago police said.Along with 34-year-old Sammy Trice of Park Manor, the teens allegedly entered the store about 1:45 p.m. Friday in the first block of East 71st Street and took cash from the register at gunpoint, Chicago police said.The clerk, identified as 33-year-old Mohammed I. Maali, took out his own gun and fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. At least one member of the group returned fire and struck Maali in the chest, killing him.The 17-year-old was also shot multiple times and Trice was struck in the leg, police said.Although he remains in the hospital, a Cook County judge on Sunday ordered Trice held without bail, according to Cook County court records. He is due in court Feb. 10.