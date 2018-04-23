Man, 30, shot to death in Gary during reported attempted robbery

A 30-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Gary, Indiana. (WLS)

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 30-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Gary, Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 400 block of West Ridge Road, according to a statement from the agency.

Markis D. Square was found shot and pronounced dead, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses said a customer pulled the trigger when someone tried to rob the business.

"He wasn't under the car but when I looked under the car, then I could see him laying there. He was still and wasn't moving, so," said Mary White-Collins, witness.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that police said two men tried to rob a customer and an employee in the lot of Ocampo Auto Sales on West Ridge Road.

Witnesses described hearing several gun shots, and said the customer shot and killed one of the men.

"A person a citizen trying to protect themselves, yeah I think it's fair you know if somebody's trying to do something you out here trying to make a decent living," White-Collins said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootinghomicideGary
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News